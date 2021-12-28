Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 70,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,130,452 shares.The stock last traded at $2.56 and had previously closed at $2.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 406,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 38.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 860,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 236,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 449.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 288,653 shares in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

