MMOCoin (MMO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $431,432.38

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. MMOCoin has a market capitalization of $431,432.38 and approximately $1.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MMOCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MMOCoin

MMOCoin (MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

