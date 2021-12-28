Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Cintas worth $26,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 119.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,406,000 after acquiring an additional 392,143 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at $102,399,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 22.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,176,000 after acquiring an additional 237,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after acquiring an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 665.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 95,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after acquiring an additional 82,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $365.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.00.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $442.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $437.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.05. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $314.62 and a 12 month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

