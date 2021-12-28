Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 1,400 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of TransUnion worth $15,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 8.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,731,000 after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,567 shares of company stock worth $5,192,812. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $118.45 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.11 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.28.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

