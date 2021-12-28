Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Aflac worth $25,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,018 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after buying an additional 2,466,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,491,000 after buying an additional 1,685,100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,898,000 after buying an additional 1,372,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $569,312.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,620 shares of company stock worth $3,419,044. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

