Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of Okta worth $21,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Okta by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,963,000 after buying an additional 3,076,901 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,962 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,745,000 after purchasing an additional 990,869 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,650,000. Finally, Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. acquired a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OKTA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $229.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of -49.02 and a beta of 1.02. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,964,162. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

