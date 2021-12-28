Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $19.53 Million Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Etsy worth $19,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in Etsy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total value of $221,208.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $335,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 287,020 shares of company stock valued at $70,764,315. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock opened at $229.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 67.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.63. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.80 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.05.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ETSY. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.52.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

