Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $22.76 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of Keysight Technologies worth $22,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 863.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,507,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,120,000 after purchasing an additional 611,659 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 97.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,470,000 after purchasing an additional 480,441 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $70,208,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,525,845.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

KEYS stock opened at $207.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.47 and its 200-day moving average is $174.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.09 and a 1 year high of $208.17.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.