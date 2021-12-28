Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of Gartner worth $20,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.83.

NYSE IT opened at $335.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $324.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.74 and a 1-year high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total value of $287,106.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $9,754,373.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

