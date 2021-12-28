Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Generac worth $19,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 462.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.43.

GNRC stock opened at $352.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.47 and a 52 week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.