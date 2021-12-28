Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 1,900 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of VeriSign worth $15,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 14.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 69.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 19,368 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 17.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of VRSN opened at $252.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 0.85. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $252.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.65.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total transaction of $297,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.74, for a total transaction of $126,118.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,555 shares of company stock valued at $10,487,925. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

