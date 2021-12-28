Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 2,400 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Republic Services worth $19,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $137.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.24. The company has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

