Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 5,700 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $22,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 15,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.29, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $66.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.55%.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,239. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

