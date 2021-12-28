Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,383 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.19. The company had a trading volume of 14,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,354. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $189.76 and a 1-year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

