Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,801 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,923 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.63, for a total transaction of $26,485,299.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total transaction of $40,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,107,263 shares of company stock valued at $368,360,991. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FB traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $349.26. 345,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,584,948. The firm has a market cap of $971.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $331.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.70.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

