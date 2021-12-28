Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $128.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $128,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 407,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,070,000 after purchasing an additional 70,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.22. The company had a trading volume of 26,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,704. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.01. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

