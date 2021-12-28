Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $89.56 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 4.6% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $89,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% in the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,197,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $324.52. 11,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,097. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.41 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.80.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

