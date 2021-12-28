Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 488 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $48,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.48. The stock had a trading volume of 14,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,069. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $224.35 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $279.18.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

