Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 566 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000.

VO traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,238. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $201.88 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

