Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,475 Shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 1.41% of Northeast Bank worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 526.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 45,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Northeast Bank by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 30,960 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Northeast Bank by 429.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 105,606 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northeast Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $757,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northeast Bank by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

NASDAQ NBN opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $294.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $38.31.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank is a full-service bank, which offers personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

