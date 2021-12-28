Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires 64,685 Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,427,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,685 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 1.34% of Venator Materials worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNTR. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 23.9% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,004,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 193,811 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 11.4% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 841,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 86,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 95.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 525,631 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNTR opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $275.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.87. Venator Materials PLC has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.31 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

