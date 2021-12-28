Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,390 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Barrett Business Services worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBSI. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 19.1% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 14.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 46.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $111,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent P. Price acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBSI opened at $70.46 on Tuesday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $86.82. The stock has a market cap of $528.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.34.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Barrett Business Services Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

