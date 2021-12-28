Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 48,025 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,025 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of EnPro Industries worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 36.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at about $849,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 4.8% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 690,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,143,000 after acquiring an additional 31,833 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

NPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $111.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.88. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.09 and a 52 week high of $112.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.49.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 33.54%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.