Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Takes $3.70 Million Position in Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 482,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.62% of Stagwell at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter worth about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Stagwell in the third quarter worth about $299,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Stagwell in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stagwell in the third quarter worth about $976,000.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STGW opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. Stagwell Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $466.63 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Eli Samaha purchased 104,600 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $783,454.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 509,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,413 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stagwell

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.