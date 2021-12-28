Monavale (MONA) Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for about $828.41 or 0.01741330 BTC on major exchanges. Monavale has a total market capitalization of $7.72 million and approximately $16,001.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monavale has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.62 or 0.00306103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007394 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,049 coins and its circulating supply is 9,318 coins. The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

