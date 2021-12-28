Monero Classic (XMC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,509.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $1,509.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $211.08 or 0.00440601 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000147 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

