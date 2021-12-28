MonetaryUnit Hits Market Cap of $1.04 Million (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $770.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.04 or 0.00177886 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 242,107,171 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.