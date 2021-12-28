Monetha Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.51 Million (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for about $0.0311 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $12.51 million and approximately $447,967.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00043702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Monetha Coin Profile

Monetha (MTH) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

