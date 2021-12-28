MoonSwap Trading Down 20.7% This Week (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $104,976.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.99 or 0.00306984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007736 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 33,084,207 coins and its circulating supply is 33,063,902 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

