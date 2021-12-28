More Coin Price Tops $0.0379 on Major Exchanges (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. One More Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a market capitalization of $75,755.38 and approximately $129.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, More Coin has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00045042 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007221 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

