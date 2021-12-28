MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €79.00 ($89.77).

A number of research analysts recently commented on MOR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($61.36) price target on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($140.91) price target on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

MOR opened at €33.91 ($38.53) on Tuesday. MorphoSys has a one year low of €31.55 ($35.85) and a one year high of €101.90 ($115.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -7.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €36.99 and its 200 day moving average price is €46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.00.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

