MovieBloc Trading Down 1.1% This Week (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a market cap of $56.71 million and approximately $8.40 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00043344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.91 or 0.00211888 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MBL is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,752,849,263 coins. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

