MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €208.93 ($237.42).

MTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nord/LB set a €215.00 ($244.32) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €241.00 ($273.86) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($284.09) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €181.25 ($205.97) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €183.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €196.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion and a PE ratio of 82.46. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a twelve month high of €224.90 ($255.57).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

