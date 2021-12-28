Multiplier (BMXX) Price Hits $0.0557

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0557 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $56,393.36 and approximately $1,936.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00059778 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,852.62 or 0.07931082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00076536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,818.86 or 1.00499549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00053185 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.