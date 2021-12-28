My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 1.4% Higher This Week

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for $1.40 or 0.00002939 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and $2.01 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00059106 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,790.01 or 0.07927526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00076277 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,749.61 or 0.99877265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00052457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008107 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

