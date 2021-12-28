MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. MYR Group makes up about 3.3% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned approximately 0.60% of MYR Group worth $10,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in MYR Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Shares of MYRG opened at $107.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.03. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $121.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 12,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $1,421,512.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,143,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,058 shares of company stock worth $5,303,882 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.