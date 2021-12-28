NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $31.63

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.63 and traded as high as $33.80. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $33.79, with a volume of 10,511 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised NACCO Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $242.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.68.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 21.01%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 41.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 386.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 12.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NACCO Industries in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in NACCO Industries in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

About NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC)

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

