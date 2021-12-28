Namecoin (NMC) Price Reaches $1.51 on Major Exchanges

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $22.21 million and approximately $8,594.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,809.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.84 or 0.00928336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.71 or 0.00256660 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00023722 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

