Nano Price Up 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (XNO)

Nano (CURRENCY:XNO) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, Nano has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $3.70 or 0.00007700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $492.37 million and $19.72 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00021999 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded down 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

