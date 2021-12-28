National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,655,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 115,829 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.91% of National Fuel Gas worth $139,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $247,671.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,164. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.29 and its 200-day moving average is $55.33.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.84%.

NFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

