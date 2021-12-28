National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the period. National Fuel Gas makes up approximately 2.3% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned 0.20% of National Fuel Gas worth $9,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.33. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $63.89.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

In related news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $247,671.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $441,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,962 shares of company stock worth $1,306,164. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.