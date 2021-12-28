National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 46.0% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid stock opened at $72.62 on Tuesday. National Grid has a 1-year low of $55.89 and a 1-year high of $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.21.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.1573 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

