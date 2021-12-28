National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Stock Position Lifted by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC owned about 0.07% of National Retail Properties worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 299.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,204 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,143,000 after purchasing an additional 419,058 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.36. 504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,462. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NNN. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

