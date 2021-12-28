Navcoin Price Reaches $0.34 (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Navcoin has a market cap of $24.35 million and approximately $175,601.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000704 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003054 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00018242 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00011071 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,502,953 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

