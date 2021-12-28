Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Stock Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,583 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.62% of Navios Maritime Partners worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NMM. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,408,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $851,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,538,000 after buying an additional 611,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 6,215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 21,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NMM opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $496.69 million, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.17. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $1.33. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 67.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.