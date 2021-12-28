Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EVGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

EVgo stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.80. EVgo has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 6.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

