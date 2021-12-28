Nerve Finance (NRV) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nerve Finance has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nerve Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Buying and Selling Nerve Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerve Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nerve Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

