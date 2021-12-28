Nervos Network Market Capitalization Hits $656.13 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $656.13 million and approximately $17.36 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,101.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,825.31 or 0.07952565 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.98 or 0.00307638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.50 or 0.00924076 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00012714 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00073599 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $211.48 or 0.00439654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007467 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.24 or 0.00256201 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 34,987,614,909 coins and its circulating supply is 29,185,693,135 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.