Nestree Hits 1-Day Volume of $11.46 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, Nestree has traded up 50.8% against the US dollar. Nestree has a market cap of $27.88 million and approximately $11.46 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,233.59 or 1.00551248 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00056237 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00032584 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $612.74 or 0.01277353 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003770 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nestree

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,259,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

