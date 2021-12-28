NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.04. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 7,404 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.49. The company has a market cap of $44.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetSol Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 100.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 30.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the period. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

