NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.04. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 7,404 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.49. The company has a market cap of $44.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 million for the quarter.
About NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)
NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
